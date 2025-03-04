Dominant playoff running back met with Panthers at NFL Scouting Combine
The Carolina Panthers have a decision to make at running back for the 2025 NFL season. Chuba Hubbard will be the starter once again, but behind him is a major question mark. Jonathon Brooks, a second-round pick last year, won't play with a torn ACL all season. Miles Sanders is a prime cut candidate behind him.
The Panthers are reportedly looking at restructuring Sanders, but if he is cut, it will be after June 1, so the Panthers will need to have an alternative backup already. That could come in the form of a late-round draft pick, and the team has done its due diligence by meeting with Cam Skattebo at the combine.
Skattebo was an absolute star in college football last season, carrying an Arizona State team to the College Football Playoffs and then doing everything conceivably possible to win them the game. He had a dominant run and is now headed to the NFL.
The running back finished with 338 touches, both receiving and rushing, 2,316 total yards, and 24 total touchdowns during the 2024 season. He was one of the most dominant running backs in college, and he's a sleeper draft prospect in the later rounds.
The Panthers will have to decide before the draft if they're going to keep and restructure or cut Sanders. If they keep him, they do not in any way need Skattebo. Even if they do cut him, it's probably wise to spend draft capital on any other position and sign a one-year backup RB.
If they don't, then they'd have Hubbard, Brooks, and Skattebo all under contract in 2026 and needing touches, which is not necessarily an ideal setup for a modern NFL offense.
