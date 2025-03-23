Panthers one of many NFL teams to meet with intriguing Penn State DB
With the 2025 NFL Draft right around the corner, the Carolina Panthers have met with and will continue to meet with several prospects they could target in next month's event.
One of the prospects the Panthers have met with is standout Penn State cornerback Jalen Kimber, who told The Draft Network's Justin Melo that he has met with 20 teams in total, but Carolina was one of the teams he specifically mentioned.
"I met with like 90% of the teams in the league at the East-West Shrine," Kimber told Melo. "I met with more than 20 teams for sure. I really enjoyed my meetings with the Panthers. We had a good meeting."
Kimber played cornerback on the boundary for Penn State but believes he could offer versatility and line up in the slot, also, something he did in practice and in high school.
"My versatility is something I’ve expressed to every team I’ve spoken with," Kimber said. "I can play in the slot. I just haven’t been asked to do it a lot. I know I can play it though. I played the nickel in high school, and on 7-on-7. I’m familiar with the position.
"I just have to prove it at this level," Kimber added. "When I get a chance to play in the slot, I’ll show that it’s not foreign to me. I know how to cover receivers at the nickel."
Kimber would be a good fit for the Panthers, a team that has needs at cornerback, both on the boundary opposite Jaycee Horn, and in the slot.
Projections have Kimber going anywhere from late on Day 3 to an undrafted free agent, so he is highly unlikely to be an immediate contributor in Year 1.
The Panthers could bring him in to compete for a roster spot, and Carolina would give Kimber a decent chance to win said spot given their lackluster situation at cornerback.
