Carolina Panthers complete RAS scores for Tet McMillan, other 2025 NFL draft picks
Athleticism isn't everything in the NFL, but it is a pretty big deal. For the Carolina Panthers, it could be the difference for them in 2025, as they needed to get younger and more athletic, especially on defense. They seemingly did just that with an excellent draft class, but what do the numbers say?
RAS, or Relative Athletic Score, is a way to determine how athletic someone is based on their Combine and Pro Day drills and more. It's also relative to their position, so a defensive tackle has a fair shot of grading out as good as a running back, for example.
Tetairoa McMillan did not have an official RAS metric because he didn't do all the necessary measurements for the analysis. He did, however, grade out "elite" in size and "good" in speed. They just don't have explosiveness or agility numbers yet. Nic Scourton also ranked N/A for RAS because of a lack of measurements.
Fellow WR prospect Jimmy Horn Jr. earned a disappointing 4.48 RAS, but he did grade well in 40-yard-dash speed. His explosive metrics were also excellent, ranking nearly 9.00 or better. Princely Umanmielen was perhaps their most athletic selection. He graded out at 8.99 thanks to elite speed and explosion. He ranked 206 out of all defensive ends since 1987.
Lathan Ransom was another athletic pick, as he earned an 8.85 RAS. Everyone else was good or worse. Trevor Etienne was 6.94, Mitchell Evans was 7.25, and Cam Jackson was 3.89. They earned the 31th least-athletic draft class in 2025, but their top two prospects have no ranking, so it's a bit influenced by that.
They did add some decently athletic UDFAs in strong safety Trevian Thomas, linebacker Bam Martin-Scott, cornerback Mike Reid, free safety Isaac Gifford (8.17), and guard Luke Kandra (an impressive 9.33 RAS).
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Grading each pick by the Carolina Panthers in the 2025 NFL draft
Fully updated Panthers 2025 depth chart with draft picks, UDFAs
Panthers make big decision on fourth-year left tackle Ickey Ekwonu
Carolina signs former 1,000-yard Pro Bowler after 2025 NFL draft