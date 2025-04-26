All Panthers

Carolina Panthers 2025 undrafted free agent tracker

Who signed with the Carolina Panthers following the 2025 NFL draft?

Randy Gurzi

UCLA Bruins quarterback Ethan Garbers scrambles out of the pocket during the third quarter against the Fresno State Bulldogs.
UCLA Bruins quarterback Ethan Garbers scrambles out of the pocket during the third quarter against the Fresno State Bulldogs. / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Carolina Panthers had a successful weekend at the 2025 NFL draft. They kicked things off with a surprising move as they added Tetairoa McMillan, the 6-foot-4 wide receiver from Arizona. It was a risky move considering their need for help on defense, but they still landed defensive ends Nic Scourton from Texas A&M and Princely Umanmielen from Ole Miss with their next two picks.

Carolina finished their draft with more pass catchers, taking Notre Dame tight end Mitchell Evans in Round 5 and Colorado receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. with their final selection in Round 6. They even had a running back in the mid rounds who could be special, adding Georgia's Trevor Etienne in Round 4.

While it seems that's the end of the fun, those who follow the league know that's not the case.

MORE: Carolina Panthers make big decision on left tackle Ickey Ekwonu

As soon as the draft ends, teams scramble to sign the best talent remaining. Actually, they usually begin negotiating with players while the seventh round is still going on. That being said, let's take a look at which players Carolina has signed as undrafted free agents.

Carolina Panthers undrafted free agents

The first name to officially sign was UCLA quarterback Ethan Garbers. Below are all the names that have been confirmed.

  • Ethan Garbers, QB, UCLA
  • Jacolby George, WR, Miami
  • Michael Tarquin, OT, Oklahoma
  • Mike Reid, CB, San Diego State
  • Ryan Fitzgerald, K, Florida State

Miami wide receiver Jacolby George landed a massive extension, with Carolina giving him $215,000 to sign.

List will update as more names are made available.

