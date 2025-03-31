Carolina Panthers swing four trades in new 7-round mock draft

All Panthers

A new batch of Carolina Panthers draft projections.

Sep 7, 2024; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Marshall Thundering Herd defensive lineman Mike Green (15) celebrates after sacking Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones (1) during the first quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2024; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Marshall Thundering Herd defensive lineman Mike Green (15) celebrates after sacking Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones (1) during the first quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
Today marks the official eve of draft month, so it's time for another Carolina Panthers seven-round mock draft projection. This week, we have a lot of wheeling and dealing, projecting GM Dan Morgan to make four trades during the three-day event.

The first move has Carolina moving down five spots in the first round but picking up an additional top-50 selection from Miami. Below, I've listed each mock trade and the projected picks for this week.

Full mock trade details

Trade No. 1:
Carolina receives: No. 13, No. 48, No. 155
Miami receives: No. 8

Trade No. 2:
Carolina receives: 2026 TEN 4th, 6th round picks
Tennessee receives: No. 114

Trade No. 3:
Carolina receives: No. 151
Indianapolis receives: No. 163, No. 230, 2026 CAR 7th round pick

Trade No. 4:
Carolina receives: 2026 PIT 6th and 7th round picks
Pittsburgh receives: No. 155

RD1, Pick 13: LB Mike Green (Marshall)

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
I love the idea of trading out of the No. 8 pick. There's still going to be a quality player on the board as long as they don't fall out of the top 15 or so, and here, they land on Marshall's Mike Green, who put on a clinic at the Reese's Senior Bowl earlier this winter. Carolina desperately needs to add to its pass rush and does so with the nation's leading sack artist (17 sacks in 2024).

RD2, Pick 48: CB Maxwell Hairston (Kentucky)

Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
Bringing back Mike Jackson helps, but Carolina needs another high-ceiling player at the cornerback spot. Hairston seems to fit the bill. He has tremendous ball skills and plays smothering coverage while in man. A Horn-Hairston duo would make life a lot easier for Ejiro Evero.

RD2, Pick 57: WR Jayden Higgins (Iowa State)

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Finally, the Panthers go offense and get another weapon for Bryce Young. Higgins is a big body, checking in at 6'4", 214 lbs. He can line up inside or out but could allow Carolina to create mismatches in the slot, assuming they can get enough production from Xavier Legette/Jalen Coker. Adam Thielen is the main option in the slot, but he's nearing the end of his career.

RD3, Pick 74: S Xavier Watts (Notre Dame)

Tanner Pearson-Imagn Images
Morgan brought in Trevon Moehrig as an immediate fix in the back end, but I have a feeling he's not done adding to that group. I mean, just look at who they have under contract, and you'll see adding another safety is obviously coming in some form or fashion. Watts is a two-time All-American who has recorded 13 interceptions over the past two seasons. That'll play.

RD4, Pick 111: DL Omarr Norman-Lott (Tennessee)

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Norman-Lott is a pretty well-balanced defensive lineman. He's solid against the run and can generate some pressure on the quarterback from time to time. This is purely a depth pick, but potentially someone who can expand his role over time.

The rest of the picks

Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images
RD5, Pick 140: OT Chase Lundt (UConn)

RD5, Pick 146: LB Danny Stutsman (Oklahoma)

RD5, Pick 151: QB Dillon Gabriel (Oregon)

