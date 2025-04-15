ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky urges Panthers to consider drafting a wide receiver
Jalon Walker, Will Johnson, Mykel Williams, Mike Green, Shemar Stewart, James Pearce Jr., and a few others are names you have seen linked to the Carolina Panthers and will continue to see mocked to Carolina at No. 8 leading up to the draft.
A year ago, it felt almost too obvious that the Panthers wanted South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette. The former Gamecock even let the cat out of the bag during a podcast interview, which Morgan tried to downplay. Is the obvious route - a defensive player - the way Morgan opts to go later this month?
ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky isn't so sure. Carolina's defense could use some more help, but they can't totally neglect to add pass catchers for Bryce Young, which has been the case so far this offseason.
“Sneaky in the conversation for a wide receiver…This is a massive year for Bryce Young. Massive. Year two under Dave Canales. Gets benched, and last year at the back end, totally starts to take off. They’ve got Adam Thielen - very, very good player. Xavier Legette had some moments last year, but Xavier Legette had like 49 catches last year for like 490 yards, so we’re talking 10 yards a catch," Orlovsky said on NFL Live.
"There’s got to be some vertical element to their offense that comes into play. There’s got to be a little bit more speed to their offense that comes into play. While everyone’s attached them to like a defensive lineman, I’m looking at it going I understand how big a year this is for Bryce to make that big jump and really start to solidify everybody’s future. Are they a team for Tet McMillan? Are they a team for Matthew Golden? I really think wide receiver could be in the conversation for them.”
Taking McMillan or Golden at No. 8 seems a bit rich. Trading back a few spots is more likely and in all honesty, is probably something they're preparing for anyway.
