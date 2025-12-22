Carolina Panthers Week 17 odds vs. daunting Seattle Seahawks revealed

The Carolina Panthers are riding high after a huge home victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They ensured they have a shot at the NFC South title either in Week 17 or 18.

This week, they'll be at home for the final time, and they'll get one last chance to showcase what they can do in front of the home fans that were so good to them in Week 16.

However, a few things suggest they won't actually be doing that. First, the Seattle Seahawks are arguably the best team in the NFL. Second, the alternating wins and losses imply that the Panthers will lose. Third, the odds (on FanDuel) are very unkind.

Panthers open as heavy underdogs at home vs. the Seahawks

The NFC-leading Seattle Seahawks will come to town next Sunday to take on the NFC South-leading Carolina Panthers.

A win by Carolina and a loss by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wraps up the NFC South title and renders Week 18 moot. However, based on the odds, that's not going to happen.

Carolina is 7.5-point underdogs at home, which is a startling number. However, despite being at home, there's a huge talent gap between these two teams. Seattle's a Super Bowl contender. The Panthers are just praying to get into the playoffs.

The Panthers are -120 to cover the spread, though. They're also +300 on the moneyline, so oddsmakers do not believe the Panthers have a big upset in them this week.

Finally, the over/under is 42.5, and the over is slightly more favored this week (-112 to -108). Based on the spread, sportsbooks seem to think that the Seahawks will be doing the vast majority of the scoring in this one.

However, ESPN ran a simulation prior to Week 16 that projected a stunning 36-30 win for the Panthers. That projection also projected a three-point loss in Week 16, which didn't transpire (the opposite, actually).

Whatever happens, the Panthers have two avenues to the playoffs, where, if things fall the right way, they may well be facing the Seahawks again at home. If not, the Los Angeles Rams, who lost in Charlotte, are a potential matchup for a hypothetical playoff match.

