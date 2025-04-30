NFL insider drops accurate one-word verdict on Panthers' 2025 draft class
The Carolina Panthers, in the opinion of most NFL analysts and draft experts, did pretty well at the 2025 NFL draft. They added key players at positions of need and added a lot of depth to areas they lacked in 2024. They're still far from a complete, well-rounded roster, but this seems to have been a step in the right direction.
One NFL insider set out to describe every team's draft class with just a single word. Some were confusing or downright awful, but the Panthers, for once, don't have that problem. Therefore, the analyst could only be positive.
The word Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon used was "optimal." The NFL insider added, "They left nothing on the table with high-value picks that addressed clear needs in both Round 1 (Tetairoa McMillan) and Round 2 (Nic Scourton) before backfilling depth the rest of the way. This is exactly how you progres in a smart rebuild."
That doesn't even specifically mention getting Princely Umanmielen in the third round and Lathan Ransom in the fourth round. The Panthers also added a potential return man and a massive, space-eating defensive tackle later on as well.
Pretty much every pick (perhaps except for Trevor Etienne) will go a long way this year. Optimal is an accurate word because even after an all-out push in free agency, the Panthers still had numerous holes to address.
