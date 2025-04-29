Panthers $100 million star can't wait to match up with Tetairoa McMillan
The Carolina Panthers didn't exactly have a wide receiver on the caliber of Jaycee Horn. The star defensive back was better at his position, arguably, than any of the receivers were at theirs. The newly minted $100 million cornerback didn't, therefore, have a huge challenge in practice. Now, he might.
The Panthers spent the eighth overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft on Tetairoa McMillan. Ironically, that's the pick they used in the 2021 NFL draft to pick Horn. Now, those two will match up in practice, and Horn is excited about a new challenge.
McMillan gave it to Horn first, saying when asked which DB he'd like to make a big catch over first, "Well, since we're going to be going against each other in practice, it's Jaycee Horn." Horn then responded on X, "Seatbelts go on in all sizes, let's get it lil bra!!"
This matchup will undoubtedly make these two players better. Horn will get used to covering tall receivers, which will undoubtedly help him against NFC South stars Drake London and Mike Evans, the latter of whom seems to give Carolina fits every single time.
McMillan will learn what it's like to face one of the best press covers in the NFL. Separation is not his game, but he'll have to learn to create a little space and make moves to get past Horn, which is no easy feat. Horn is also a very phsyical corner, so the former Arizona wideout will have to learn how to deal with bumps and contact which will inevitably make him better.
