ESPN's Mina Kimes explains how Tet McMillan reshapes Panthers wide receiver room
There are a lot of people who love the Carolina Panthers entire draft class. Many particularly liked that they didn't force a defensive pick and instead took Tetairoa McMillan to give Bryce Young a true WR1. Count Mina Kimes among them, and the typically astute ESPN analyst had one big reason why this pick was so great.
She admitted that she was surprised they didn't go defense with the roster being so barren on that side of the ball, but added, "This receiver group is so bad, right?... McMillan on third down had the second-most conversions in all of college football. Zero drops. The Panthers didn't have a receiver in the top 45 last year in terms of conversions on third down."
Kimes said that it beautifully displays what the Panthers needed. They got McMillan because he can "get a bucket" for them when they need it. He can make the play for Bryce Young instead of the other way around. She called him "reliable" and said he's "a gigantic target for Bryce Young," despite not being a speed demon or elite separator.
The ESPN analyst also said that she likes them getting a receiver but particularly McMillan because he fits the mold of exactly what the Panthers needed. Some analysts had Matthew Golden ranked ahead of McMillan, but Kimes thinks McMillan is a perfect fit.
Her co-host Benjamin Solak liked the addition and praised GM Dan Morgan for going out and executing a philosophy. He thinks the GM wanted to get bigger and stronger, and with every choice, including and especially McMillan, he did just that.
