Panthers predicted to upgrade quarterback position this offseason
The Carolina Panthers have been almost completely unable to lock down the quarterback position since they released Cam Newton in 2019. To their credit, they've gone after it with an impressive tenacity, but they've failed at pretty much every opportunity. In the 2025 NFL Draft, they're likely to pick first or somewhere close to it again. They're predicted to try once again to cement the quarterback spot on offense.
Panthers projected to upgrade quarterback spot in 2025
Right now, the Panthers don't have the number one pick locked down. They're picking second after the New England Patriots. However, the Drake Maye offense looks great and it would not be a surprise if the Patriots ended up better than the Panthers.
In that instance, one mock draft from NFL Spin Zone has them taking a quarterback. If they lose as many games as they need to to have the first pick, that means the Bryce Young/Andy Dalton experiment didn't work and they're moving on in this mock with Colorado star Shedeur Sanders.
Sanders has been widely pegged as the top quarterback in the draft class, though it is very wide-open. Between now and draft day, there could be a lot of moving around with Sanders, Jalen Milroe, Cam Ward, and others. For now, it looks like Sanders could be the top pick, especially if the Panthers own it.
There are reports that Sanders won't play for either the Cleveland Browns or Panthers. That could just be pre-draft fodder, because going number one overall has its perks no matter what sort of cursed organization takes a player (like Caleb Williams going to infamously-bad Chicago). If things don't turn around quickly, Bryce Young's time will likely be up, and the Panthers can use their own hard-earned draft capital to fix the problem. At least, they can try to again.
