ESPN NFL analyst predicts Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young will make biggest jump in 2025
Each NFL season presents its own unique challenges, peaks and valleys. Even though he's only played two of them, perhaps nobody knows that better than Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young. Heading into Year 3, the former No. 1 overall pick has been through a lot and seemingly come out of it and is ready to start playing up to his potential.
One thing that's beyond debate is that Young knows how to overcome adversity - an indispensable skill no matter how talented any NFL quarterback might be. That's one of the reasons ESPN analyst and former pro QB Dan Orlovsky believes Young will make the biggest jump in the league this year. Orlovsky is also impresed by Carolina's size at wide receiver on the boundaries.
Of course size is no guarantee of success - and both Kelvin Benjamin and Devin Funchess were imposing physically but accomplished exactly nothing. But the point stands that if Tetairoa McMillan and Xavier Legette can utilize that plus size while not screwing up everything else they should be a pretty solid tandem. We should also mention that neither of them is the best receiver on this team. Based on what we saw from Adam Thielen in Carolina's last six games, it would be silly to put anybody else in that WR1 role.
Bryce Young's comfort airing it out to Thielen was the team's greatest weapon last year - and they'll need that deep connection to continue in 2025. However, Young is going to have to get into a rhythem with McMillan, Legette and the team's other pass-catching options.
Their offensive line and their running back room are both strong, so If the Panthers can only get this WR room performing at a respectable level and maybe get literally anything from the tight ends this could be a very surprisingly explosive offense.
