Panthers named top destination for 2x Pro Bowl safety in defense-saving move
The Carolina Panthers won't have a historically bad defense next year. Unless things go horribly wrong, the additions they've made, as well as Derrick Brown's return, should at least prevent them from being the worst unit in the NFL this season. They could be much better, though.
At this stage, there are very few free agents left, but surprisingly enough, there are a couple of solid players left on the market at positions of need, namely Justin Simmons and Julian Blackmon. The former, according to CBS Sports analyst Cody Benjamin, would be a perfect addition for Carolina.
Benjamin noted that the Panthers spent most of free agency fixing their defense, and that included adding Tre'von Moehrig to a three-year deal. "Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero is a noted product of the Vic Fangio coaching tree, however, deploying a similar coverage scheme as the one Simmons enjoyed during his best days with the Broncos," the analyst said. "It's not hard to envision Simmons, who grew up on the East Coast, slotting in as a readymade partner for Moehrig."
Simmons played his last NFL game against the Panthers, a 44-38 win over the Atlanta Falcons that saw five Bryce Young touchdowns. He would make a perfect addition to the defense and further improve them. By bringing the baseline up with a signing of Simmons, they could ensure their defense is middle of the pack instead of basement dweller.
Will they sign him? It's difficult to tell. Since he's a free agent, he could've been signed at any point. It's not as if, like Jaire Alexander, he was cut recently. He's been a free agent, and no one's signed him.
It would've made sense to bring someone in before training camp to give them as much practice with the team as possible, and Carolina didn't do that. It suggests that they're fine with the roster and aren't necessarily going to sign anyone, including Simmons.
