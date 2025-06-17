Proposed trade has Panthers sending veteran WR to Steelers to pair with Aaron Rodgers
Last offseason, the Carolina Panthers acquired wide receiver Diontae Johnson and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Pittsburgh Steelers for cornerback Donte Jackson and a sixth-round selection in ’24. It’s interesting to note that neither Johnson nor Jackson is currently with the Panthers and Steelers, respectively.
Nonetheless, the teams have done business with each other recently. Could it happen again sooner than later?
David Latham of Last Word On Sports recently stated that “The Pittsburgh Steelers do not have the deepest group of wide receivers, and one report suggests they could try to add another big-name player in the coming weeks. A 41-year-old version of Aaron Rodgers is good enough to guide a Mike Tomlin team to the playoffs, but they’ll need more firepower to offset Rodgers’ natural decline in physical ability. The team acquired D.K. Metcalf earlier in the offseason, but he’s their only proven option following the George Pickens trade.”
That report came via Mark Kaboly, the Steelers Correspondent for The Pat McAfee Show. “The Steelers have not stopped trying to find that elusive No. 2 receiver that they’ve been in search of for seemingly forever now—or at least since they moved on from Diontae Johnson some 17 months ago. They are still actively making calls trying to find a trade partner and still scouring the free-agent market to find a legitimate running mate to pair with DK Metcalf and hand that No. 2 wide receiver spot over to on a full-time basis.
“Some believe that’s the only thing that stands in the way of the Steelers’ offense from being a top 10 unit in the NFL, “added Kaboly. “But they have only mustered up a visit from Gabe Davis, who they politely passed on likely because of a balky knee that’s still giving him some trouble.”
Could Steelers’ general manager Omar Khan turn to a familiar trade partner? “Much like the Patriots,” explained Latham, “the Carolina Panthers have a series of talented yet unproven young playmakers in first-round pick Tetairoa McMillan, Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker, and tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders. There could be too many mouths to feed if these players develop as anticipated, which could make Adam Thielen somewhat expendable. The aging Thielen is likely in the last season of his career and would probably prefer to play on a team with realistic odds of a deep playoff run.”
It is a trade, depending on the compensation, that makes sense for both clubs.
