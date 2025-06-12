ESPN’s No. 1-ranked NFL free agent should be Panthers’ top target
There’s still some talent out there for NFL teams to kick the tires on. When you come off a season in which your defensive unit was among the worst ever, you look at every opportunity to improve. Carolina Panthers’ general manager Dan Morgan was awfully busy this offseason adding as much talent via free agency and the draft to bolster Ejiro Evero’s unit.
Matt Bowen of ESPN ranked 14 veteran free agents that remain on the open market. On the top of his list is a performer who has played for four different franchises, and certainly has his share of playoff experience.
Eight-year cornerback Rasul Douglas earned a Super Bowl ring with the Philadelphia Eagles during his rookie season in 2017. He could certainly compliment starters Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson, and a club that allowed an NFL-high 35 touchdown passes in 2024.
“Douglas is a physical corner,” explained Bowen, “with the length to disrupt the ball and the willingness to set an edge against the run (5 tackles for loss last season). He’s an easy fit in a zone system that allows him to reroute underneath and attack the ball from the outside third of the field. Douglas returned one of his five interceptions for a touchdown in 2023, and he had five pass breakups last season.”
A veteran with 11 postseason contests on his resume, Douglas turns 30 years old in late August. His play in 2024 dropped significantly via Pro Football Focus. Still, Douglas has 22 career regular-season takeaways in eight seasons, including three interception returns for scores. He is certainly worth a look-see for a club that allowed at least two touchdown passes in 12 of its 17 contests this past season.
