NFL free agency: ESPN names Seahawks best fit for veteran 19-INT cornerback
Although the NFL offseason has slowed a bit in terms of adding talent, there are still teams out there vying for veteran players that could enhance their rosters. Be it free agency or a trade, it’s never too late to grab a performer who could wind up being a difference maker—especially at the right price.
ESPN’s Matt Bowen put together a list of players, primarily free agents, that would be good fits around the league. When it came to Mike Macdonald’s club, the Seattle Seahawks may indeed benefit from the signing of a battle-tested corner who has suited up four NFL franchises in eight seasons in Rasul Douglas.
“In Seattle, Douglas would compete with Josh Jobe for the No. 3 corner spot and provide overall depth in a secondary that likes to mix zone coverage (Cover 2 and Cover 3) with its man schemes,” explained Bowen.
“Douglas is a physical corner with the length to disrupt the ball in the air and the willingness to set an edge against the run (five tackles for loss last season). He has the necessary skills to play zone coverage, and he uses his 6-foot-2 frame to challenge receivers on the perimeter. Douglas returned one of his five interceptions for a touchdown in 2023, and he had five pass breakups last season.”
Keep in mind that general manager John Schneider selected 11 players in April’s draft, but only two of those picks were on defense—safety Nick Emmanwori and defensive tackle Rylie Mills in the second- and fifth-rounds, respectively.
In eight seasons with the Eagles, Panthers, Packers, and Bills, Douglas has totaled 19 interceptions (3 returned for scores) and three fumble recoveries. He’s also played in a total of 11 postseason games, earning a Super Bowl LII title ring with the Eagles as a rookie in 2017. He did visit the Seahawks last week, and would be a welcome addition to a team that forced only 18 turnovers in 17 games this past season.
