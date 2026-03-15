Panthers Predicted to Add Needed Depth to Secondary with Day 2 Picks
In this story:
The start of the 2026 NFL draft is just over five weeks away. Hence, Alec Elijah of Pro Football Sports Network put together a three-round mock. He has the defending NFC South champion Carolina Panthers making quite a bold move on April 23.
General manager Dan Morgan will move from No. 19 to No. 10 via a trade with the Cincinnati Bengals. He predicts the Panthers will give up plenty of terms of picks in 2026 and 2027 to draft University of Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love.
In the deal, Carolina does not surrender either its second- (51st) or third- (83rd) selections. With those picks, Elijah predicts that the Panthers will address the secondary twice on Day 2. With the former, they will add a defensive back from the University of Arizona.
Panthers predicted to address the defensive backfield twice on Day 2
“Genesis Smith offers the kind of athletic safety that can impact multiple areas of the field,” explained Elijah. “Smith’s range stands out immediately. He covers ground quickly on the back end, allowing him to patrol deep zones and react to developing plays before they turn into explosive gains.”
“Beyond coverage,” added Elijah, “Smith plays with a physical edge. He’s willing to step into the box and finish tackles, giving defenses a safety who can contribute against the run as well.”
In the third round, Morgan will apparently opt for Ohio State cornerback Davison Igbinosun. Lance Zierlein of NFL.com had this evaluation of the Buckeye defensive back.
Carolina could add more depth to a talented cornerback room
“Igbinosun is an iron man with 53 career starts, fitting the mold of a press corner with good size and long arms. He uses heavy hands and strength to reroute receivers, staying tight on most vertical routes. However, hip tightness, disjointed footwork and average route recognition make pattern-matching a chore in larger spaces or in off-man coverage.”
In four seasons with Ole Miss (2022) and Ohio State (2023-25), the ’24 national champion totaled a combined four interceptions and 27 passes defensed in 56 contests.
“Improving his technique and getting him to trust it will be critical in reducing penalties,” added Zierlein. “He is tough, strong and a willing run defender. Traits raise the ceiling to CB2 in a zone-heavy scheme, but his floor as an average backup might be a more likely outcome.”
This past season, cornerback Jaycee Horn was named to his second Pro Bowl, and Mike Jackson had a banner year. Adding a pair of talented prospects to an improving secondary looks like a solid suggestion.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Russell S. Baxter has been writing and researching the game of football for more than 40 years, and on numerous platforms. That includes television, as he spent more than two decades at ESPN, and was part of shows that garnered five Emmy Awards. He also spent the 2015 NFL season with Thursday Night Football on CBS/NFLN.