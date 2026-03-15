Panthers Predicted to Add Needed Depth to Secondary with Day 2 Picks

The start of the 2026 NFL draft is just over five weeks away. Hence, Alec Elijah of Pro Football Sports Network put together a three-round mock. He has the defending NFC South champion Carolina Panthers making quite a bold move on April 23.

General manager Dan Morgan will move from No. 19 to No. 10 via a trade with the Cincinnati Bengals. He predicts the Panthers will give up plenty of terms of picks in 2026 and 2027 to draft University of Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love.

In the deal, Carolina does not surrender either its second- (51st) or third- (83rd) selections. With those picks, Elijah predicts that the Panthers will address the secondary twice on Day 2. With the former, they will add a defensive back from the University of Arizona.

Panthers predicted to address the defensive backfield twice on Day 2

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Genesis Smith (12) celebrates after defeating the Arizona State Sun Devils in the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“Genesis Smith offers the kind of athletic safety that can impact multiple areas of the field,” explained Elijah. “Smith’s range stands out immediately. He covers ground quickly on the back end, allowing him to patrol deep zones and react to developing plays before they turn into explosive gains.”

Genesis Smith is a versatile coverage Safety from Arizona with a penchant for finding the football from a variety of alignments. Here is a selection of his INT's from 2024/25 while playing all over the field, MOF FS, Nickel/SS, or half field safety.#NFLDraft #NFLDraft2026… pic.twitter.com/FAONa1Fwir — All 22 Films (@All_22_NFL_Cuts) March 8, 2026

“Beyond coverage,” added Elijah, “Smith plays with a physical edge. He’s willing to step into the box and finish tackles, giving defenses a safety who can contribute against the run as well.”

Genesis Smith (6’2 202) Arizona



+ Good size and length

+ 88.5 coverage grade in 2025

+ Capable in man coverage

+ Gets to top speed quickly

+ Over 1,700 career snaps played

+ Team leader and captain

+ Ball tracking

+ Quick to trigger downhill



- Inconsistent tackling technique… pic.twitter.com/0wGwEnxTKF — Bengals & Brews (@BengalsBrews) January 26, 2026

In the third round, Morgan will apparently opt for Ohio State cornerback Davison Igbinosun. Lance Zierlein of NFL.com had this evaluation of the Buckeye defensive back.

Carolina could add more depth to a talented cornerback room

“Igbinosun is an iron man with 53 career starts, fitting the mold of a press corner with good size and long arms. He uses heavy hands and strength to reroute receivers, staying tight on most vertical routes. However, hip tightness, disjointed footwork and average route recognition make pattern-matching a chore in larger spaces or in off-man coverage.”

In four seasons with Ole Miss (2022) and Ohio State (2023-25), the ’24 national champion totaled a combined four interceptions and 27 passes defensed in 56 contests.

“Improving his technique and getting him to trust it will be critical in reducing penalties,” added Zierlein. “He is tough, strong and a willing run defender. Traits raise the ceiling to CB2 in a zone-heavy scheme, but his floor as an average backup might be a more likely outcome.”

This past season, cornerback Jaycee Horn was named to his second Pro Bowl, and Mike Jackson had a banner year. Adding a pair of talented prospects to an improving secondary looks like a solid suggestion.