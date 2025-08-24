ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter names Panthers tight end among favorite late-round fantasy targets
It's been a long time now since the Carolina Panthers have been a reliable source of fantasy football points. The last real producer they had on the roster was superstar running back Christian McCaffrey, who they traded to the San Francisco 49ers about three years ago.
Things may finally be changing in this department, though. Starting quarterback Bryce Young is getting buzz as a sleeper pick after a hot finish to the 2024 season. Running back Chuba Hubbard should also be considered a strong second running back option as long as he stays healthy. The wide receiver picture is too murky to make anybody a slam dunk pick, but the pecking order at tight end should be pretty clear.
In the absence of long-time fantasy dud Ian Thomas, fifth-year veteran Tommy Tremble will be taking over as the starting tight end at the top of the depth chart. However, Tremble is not and will never be a big receiving threat. As far as pass-catching weapons go at this position, Ja'Tavion Sanders is where the conversation begins and ends.
While Sanders is flying under the radar for most analysts, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter sees him as one of his favorite late-round targets this year.
Adam Schefter on Ja'Tavion Sanders
"He flashed during his rookie season as well, and has a chance to take a meaningful jump in Year 2."
Sanders did not see consistent targets as a rookie, but when he was involved he did produce. High points included Week 6 against Atlanta, when he saw seven targets, totaling five catches and 49 yards. The following week against Washington he caught all six targets for 61 yards. Two weeks later against New Orleans he peaked, posting four catches and 87 yards going into the bye week.
Sanders saw his target share drop after that game, though - mainly due to a neck injury. He did not see more than three targets in anothergame until the season finale against the Falcons. The key to unlocking his value will be proving to be a worthy target in the red zone, where the Panthers were surpringly productive last season, converting on 62% of their trips inside the 20.
In most leagues Sanders is probably going to go undrafted, so if you're wary you can likely wait to pick him up off waivers if and when he breaks through.
