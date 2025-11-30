Panthers pass Rams on Jalen Coker's first touchdown of 2025 NFL season

It's been a wild game so far between the Carolina Panthers and the Los Angeles Rams, who came in as 10-point favorites.

However, halfway through the third quarter they find themselves trailing the Panthers, 24-21 thanks to the first touchdown of the season by second-year wide receiver Jalen Coker.

Jalen Coker notches first TD

4th & 3 goes to Jalen Coker for his first TD of the year!



Coker's breakout game is coming at the exact right time, but the Panthers are getting surprise contributions from several players who have been relatively quiet this season.

That includes cornerback Mike Jackson, who pulled off an impressive pick-six against Matt Stafford in the first quarter. Chuba Hubbard is also having his first really productive game of the year.

While this is all promising, it's also a little frustrating. The Panthers seem to give NFC heavyweights like the Packers and the Rams their best shot, but they can't seem to perform at anything approaching consistency from week to week.

They may pull off this upset today, but it would also come as no surprise if they got blown out by the Saints after they come off their bye week.

In any case, the most-encouraging thing has been a strong game from Bryce Young, who's playing not just for wins and losses - but for his fifth-year option to get picked up this offseason. Young is 9/13 for 129 yards, two TDs, no interceptions and a 140.7 passer rating in some heavy rain against the top scoring defense in the league.

