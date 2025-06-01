ESPN: ‘Reasonable’ to be patient with Xavier Legette, but he’s not an impact player yet
In each of the last two NFL drafts, the Carolina Panthers have used a first-round pick on a wide receiver. In April, general manager Dan Morgan chose University of Arizona standout Tetairoa McMillan with the eighth overall selection. There are high expectations for the productive performer who combined for 174 catches, 2,721 yards and 18 scores in this final two seasons with the Wildcats.
A year earlier, Morgan traded back into the first round with the Buffalo Bills and secured the services of University of South Carolina receiver Xavier Legette, who actually led Dave Canales’s team with 49 receptions this past season. ESPN’s Bill Barnwell wrote about the Panthers’ recent emphasis on bolstering their wide receiver room since dealing D.J. Moore to the Chicago Bears. He offered some discouraging numbers when it came to Legette’s rookie campaign.
“Legette averaged a middling 1.3 yards per route run as a rookie, ranked 134th in ESPN’s receiver score and generated 104 receiving yards below what an average receiver would have done with the same targets in 2024, per NFL Next Gen Stats, the 17th-worst mark in the league.”
However, Barnwell also added these thoughts. “It’s perfectly reasonable to be patient with Legette and see what he can do in 2025, but it’s also realistic to point out that he wasn’t an impact player as a rookie. His most notable moment was dropping what would have potentially been a winning touchdown reception to beat the eventual Super Bowl champion Eagles (in Week 14 at Philadelphia).”
Legette finished with only 497 receiving yards via those 49 catches (10.1 average) and reached the end zone four times in 16 games. There’s obviously room for improvement after a somewhat-disappointing rookie season. It’s safe to say that teammate and quarterback Bryce Young would attest to that.
