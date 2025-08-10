All Panthers

ESPN sees ‘plenty of room for improvement’ from 2 key Carolina Panthers rookies

Carolina's defense is looking to erase the memories of last year's awful showing. Two of the club’s rookie pass-rushers got off to a so-so start vs. the Browns.

Russell Baxter

Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) passes the ball as Carolina Panthers linebacker Princely Umanmielen (33) pressures in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) passes the ball as Carolina Panthers linebacker Princely Umanmielen (33) pressures in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Similar to what the rival Falcons did in late April, the Carolina Panthers added a pair of rookie edge defenders in the draft. While Atlanta used a pair of first-round selections on Georgia’s Jalon Walker and Tennessee’s James Pearce Jr., Panthers’ general manager Dan Morgan grabbed Nic Scourton (Texas A&M) in the second round, and Princely Umanmielen (Mississippi) in the third round.

On Friday evening, Dave Canales’s team fell at home to the Browns, 30-10. ESPN’s David Newton took a look at Morgan’s 2025 draft and had some interesting post-game observations. “It was an underwhelming day for the class overall,” said Newton. He would eventually focus on the two young edge-rushers.

Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers linebacker Nic Scourton (11) celebrates during the second quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-The USAToday Network via Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-The USAToday Network via Imagn Images

Not a great showing for a pair of Panthers’ rookie defenders

“Edge rushers Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen combined for only one sack (Scourton)—Umanmielen also lost containment on a (Shedeur) Sanders’ scramble—so plenty of room for improvement there,” stated Newton.

The former Aggie did have one of the two sacks of the Browns’ rookie signal-caller, and he showed a big motor while he was on the field. Scourton also threw Cleveland wide receiver Jamari Thrash for a two-yard loss after catching a pass from Sanders in the first quarter.

Obviously, you can’t read too much into a preseason opener and a pair of rookies seeing their first game action in the NFL. There’s a lot expected from Scourton and Umanmielen, as well as free-agent addition Patrick Jones II. Carolina’s defense was the worst in the league in 2024, and getting after opposing quarterback has been an issue for two consecutive seasons. The Panthers take the field this coming Saturday when Canales’s club travels to Houston. Will the rookie duo see more playing time against the Texans?

