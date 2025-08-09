Panthers studs and duds from preseason opener against Browns
The Carolina Panthers were utterly embarrassed to open the preseason against the Cleveland Browns. A 7-0 lead evaporated, and the offense could not score until a garbage-time field goal. The defense also struggled mightily. Despite that, there were some good things amid the bad.
1. Stud: Bryce Young
Bryce Young really only had two series to play, and only one of them was noteworthy, but he looked really good. He looked exactly like the player he was at the end of the year, which is exactly what you want to see. He had chemistry with Tetairoa McMillan, and he looked calm and confident. He was great.
2. Dud: Top three running backs
The Panthers are supposed to have a good running game, led by Chuba Hubbard but filled out with two good backups in Rico Dowdle and rookie Trevor Etienne. None of them made an impact. Hubbard was disappointing, and the other two were arguably worse. Etienne had a costly fumble, too, which is not ideal for a player trying to carve out a role on offense.
3. Stud: Tetairoa McMillan
Tetairoa McMillan had only two catches, but he flashed exactly what the Panthers need. He reeled in an absolute highlight on his first reception, which was also his first pass from Young. His work was done largely down the field, showcasing the new layer he brings to the Panthers' passing offense.
4. Dud: Secondary
The secondary had a pretty tough time today, which is a pretty big surprise. The unit isn't dominant whatsoever, but this was the Cleveland Browns, a team with little weapons and starting Shedeur Sanders (the QB4), so they had an advantageous matchup and couldn't take advantage.
5. Stud: Nic Scourton
The Panthers might have a decent edge rusher now. Nic Scourton had two tackles, but most importantly, he had a sack (a pretty difficult one, too). He had more success than most other players on the defensive line, perhaps proving that the Panthers were right in drafting McMillan and then him rather than targeting edge first.
6. Dud: Xavier Legette
Xavier Legette didn't have a single catch in the game, which is sad but explainable. The reason why is why he's a dud. He got ejected in the first half, very early into the contest, for fighting a Browns defender. It's definitely not ideal for a player with a lot to prove.
7. Bonus Dud: Andy Dalton
It might've seemed like the Panthers had a really good QB setup going into 2025 with Bryce Young and the mostly reliable Andy Dalton, who played decently well at times in 2024. His preseason outing was awful. He took a couple sacks and threw an interception.
