Xavier Legette apologizes to Panthers fans for wild preseason fight, ejection
NFL preseason games tend to be a bit ugly, and this one is no exception to the rule. At least it hasn't been boring. So far the Carolina Panthers and the Cleveland Browns have treated us to touchdowns from Bryce Young and Shedeur Sanders, a few bizarre special teams miscues and a full-blown brawl.
The participants were Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette and Browns safety Rayshawn Jenkins, who wound up throwing full-on closed-fist punches after a special teams play in the middle of the first quarter. Here's what the scene looked like.
Xavier Legette, Browns DB brawl
As you might expect, both players were immediately ejected from the game.
It didn't take long for Legette to find his phone in the locker room. He logged on to the toxic wasteland formerly known as Twitter and apologized to Panthers fans, also promising that it wouldn't happen again.
Xavier Legette apologizes for fight
Obviously you don't want one of your top-three wide receivers to get ejected regardless of the context, especially not that early in the game. At least it won't cost the Panthers anything as this one won't count in the standings no matter what happens.
Looking ahead, Legette is expected to start alongside veteran Adam Thielen and rookie Tetairoa McMillan for Carolina's first-string offense. Legette showed promise as a rookie but he also struggled with drops, especially in some high-leverage situations. If he can clean that issue up Legette may yet live up to his potential as a first-round draft pick.
