Stock up, stock down: Two Panthers rookies are on the rise while one major name takes a big hit
There was a mixture of some good and bad in the Carolina Panthers' preseason opener against the Cleveland Browns, which was to be expected. A handful of players took full advantage of their opportunity tonight, while others would like to get this one back.
Whose stock rose after tonight's game? Whose fell? Let's take a look at this week's stock watch.
Stock up: WR Tetairoa McMillan
He didn't need to be perfect, and he wasn't, but T-Mac had to show some flashes. Right out of the shoot, he hauled in a 30-yard 50-50 ball down the sideline from Bryce Young on a go route. He made another catch for 13 yards and should have had one more that went for a score, but came out of his break too slow and dropped a ball in the end zone. Overall, still a nice night for the first rounder.
Stock up: WR Jalen Coker
Coker just continues to make big catch after big catch, further proving every single NFL team wrong for not drafting him a year ago. He came down with the team's only touchdown of the night and also had an impressive one-handed grab with a Browns defensive back draped all over him.
Stock up: DL Nic Scourton
We've heard a bunch about Princely Umanmielen early on in training camp, but not nearly as much on Scourton. He needed to come out and put together a respectable performance tonight, which he certainly did. He finished with a pair of tackles for loss and a sack.
Stock up: CB Corey Thornton
He was part of the coverage that gave up one of Shedeur Sanders' passing touchdowns, but it was a really good throw, more than anything. Aside from that one touchdown, Thornton was airtight in coverage and played with some physicality in the run game. He got the start for Jaycee Horn tonight, and I believe he's already shown he has what it takes to make the 53-man roster.
Stock down: WR Xavier Legette
Legette's night was a brief one, getting ejected after exchanging haymakers with Browns defensive back Rayshawn Jenkins in the first quarter. He didn't get to stay in long enough to even see one pass go in his direction, and for a guy that's trying to prove he's a top two or three option in the passing game, you just can't afford to do that. Preseason or not, you can't have that.
Stock down: S Nick Scott
One of the big game-changing plays in the first half was the muffed punt by rookie Trevor Etienne. While Etienne should have been yelling "fire" to let his teammates get out of the way, it's also on Scott for getting blocked into his return man. Etienne made up for it with a 20-yard return earlier, but Scott did not.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Carolina Panthers urged to cut ties with their star pass-catcher
Insider foolishly clams regression likely for Carolina Panthers
QB only mock draft sees Bryce Young land with SB contender