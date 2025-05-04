“Explosive” Cincinnati guard named UDFA to watch for Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers started to come into their own in the latter stages of 2024. The team won four of its final nine games. Led by rejuvenated quarterback Bryce Young, the team also went toe-to-toe with both Super Bowl LIX teams, losing tough decisions to the Chiefs (30-27) and Eagles (22-16) within a three-week span.
One of the strengths of Dave Canales’s squad was one of the better offensive fronts in the league. The Panthers’ line ranked eighth in the NFL according to Pro Football Focus. All seven teams above them reached the playoffs.
Nick Baumgardner of The Athletic has once again come up with annual list of the best undrafted free agent for each of the 32 clubs. When it came to Carolina, the choice for the Panthers was a Bearcat in Luke Kandra.
“An explosive guard, Kandra (6’5”, 320) has enough power (33 bench-press reps at the combine) to bully defenders at the line,” explained Baumgardner. “He’s a decent-enough mover to hang on either side of the center and works to overcome some flexibility issues with discipline and effort. Kandra took center reps during Hula Bowl practices. Carolina will also get a look at UCF WR Kobe Hudson and Miami WR Jacolby George.”
Lance Zierlein of NFL.com projected Kandra as a possible seventh-round selection. He offered this scouting report. “Two-year starter at Cincinnati with a burly body type and a lack of natural fluidity. Kandra possesses a strong core and adequate base, but he’s a waist-bender who struggles with balance and positioning. He doesn’t explode into contact and will have trouble removing defenders from his gaps. His punch is firm and adequately timed but defending twists and mirroring athletic rushers will be a challenge.”
In terms of the Panthers’ interior blockers, Damien Lewis was PFF’s 12th-ranked guard this past season, and Robert Hunt was listed at No. 24. The latter did have his issues in terms of pass protection. All told, Kandra appears to be a sizable and intriguing prospect.
