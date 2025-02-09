6 former Carolina Panthers on Super Bowl LIX rosters
Super Bowl LIX is but a few hours away. There are currently two members of the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs, and four players with the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles that have ties with the Panthers. However, there is only one of the six that will certainly be on the field come 6:30 pm ET at the Superdome.
Chiefs’ placekicker Harrison Butker was a seventh-round pick by Carolina in 2017. The Georgia Tech product spent the summer with the Panthers, but wound up on the team’s practice squad. The Chiefs signed him off of there, and he’s been their primary kicker since. In last February’s 25-22 overtime win over the 49ers at Las Vegas, Butker set a new Super Bowl record with a 57-yard field goal.
Current Chiefs’ cornerback Keith Taylor was a fifth-round pick of the Panthers in 2021, and was with the club for two seasons—playing in every game. He spent 2023 on the Chiefs’ practice squad, and began 2024 there as well. He was activated and saw limited action in Kansas City’s final 11 regular-season games, but was inactive for the playoff tilts vs. Houston and Buffalo.
As for Philadelphia, well-traveled edge rusher Charles Harris actually played in the Panthers first eight games this season, and actually appeared in nine contests—making six starts. He finished with 20 tackles, and three sacks, along with one special teams stop. He joined the Eagles in December, and played in their final four regular-season games. The 22nd overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins is currently on Philadelphia’s practice squad, and has not made an appearance in the 2024 playoffs.
Of course, veteran cornerback James Bradberry began his career with Carolina in 2016, before signing with the Giants in 2020. He faced the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII two years ago. Unfortunately, he’s currently on injured reserve. Guard Brett Toth played in three games for the Panthers in 2023, making one start, but hasn’t appeared in a game this season.
Finally, cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields is with Harris on Philadelphia’s practice squad. He appeared in two games for Carolina in 2022.
