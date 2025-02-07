Carolina Panthers linked to NFL sack leader as trade target
What to take from this? Appearing on The Pat MacAfee Show two days ago, Cincinnati Bengals’ defensive end Trey Hendrickson was asked about his contract situation. The former New Orleans Saints’ defender left for the Queen City in 2021 via a four-year, $60 million contract. He then inked a one-year, $21 million contract extension in 2023, meaning he’s under contract through 2025. Via ESPN’s Ben Baby, Hendrickson “indicated a new deal, or a trade could be the only viable options.”
“If it’s something we can agree on in terms, that would be great. Ideally, my wife and I would love to stay in Cincinnati,” said the 2024 NFL sack leader and All-Pro selection. “If it’s something that helps the Bengals win the Super Bowl, if they get picks or anything like that, I want to help win a Super Bowl for Cincinnati, whether I’m there or not.”
Huh? Hendrickson has blossomed since joining the Bengals. The team has posted four consecutive winning seasons, reached the Super Bowl in 2021 and made it to the AFC title game in 2022. In 65 regular-season contests with the club, all resulting in Pro Bowl invitations, Hendrickson has totaled 57.0 sacks and 11 forced fumbles.
If the player with an NFL-high 17.5 sacks in 2024, is indeed available, Last Word on Sports Anthony Palacios suggest that Charlotte could be a destination.
“The Panthers spent the last two offseasons reconstructing their offense for quarterback Bryce Young. It’s time for head coach Dave Canales to find some help for Derrick Brown’s return. Jadeveon Clowney is aging and the Panthers might make it clear he won’t be in their plans. However, the team will need to address the pass-rushing unit either way since Shaq Thompson is still waiting for a new deal. This means trading for a star like Hendrickson will likely make life easier for Brown since he’s capable of playing on any side of the defensive trenches.”
The Panthers have totaled a mere 59 sacks in their last two seasons combined, and were tied for the third-lowest mark with 32 QB traps in 2024. This area of weakness is no doubt a priority need for a team that allowed 59 offensive touchdowns and an NFL record 534 points this season.
