Analyst drops staggering take on Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers went just 5-12 this past season, but they did display some very positive signs toward the end of the year, winning two of their last three games thanks to some superb play from quarterback Bryce Young.
So, what's next for the Panthers?
Well, Carolina does strongly benefit from playing in the NFC South, which may very well be the worst division in the NFL. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have won the division with eight, nine and 10 wins, respectively, the past three seasons.
In that case, do the Panthers actually have a chance of making the playoffs in 2025?
Matt Harmon of Yahoo Sports thinks so, and he took it a step further when explaining why they would represent a logical trade destination for Cleveland Browns superstar Myles Garrett.
"I think the Panthers are going to win the [NFC] South next year. And I think the Panthers could be a sneaky Myles Garrett spot. ... I think the offense is pretty much set in Carolina. ... Why not just throw all your resources at the defensive side of the football after having a historically bad performance? And what better way to do it than go trade for Myles Garrett? Who cares. You're going to burn all those picks on defense anyway, might as well spend them on a guy you know is really, really good."
That is one heck of a take.
Calling the offense "pretty much set" in Carolina is probably a bit of a stretch, given that the Panthers still clearly need to add more weapons for Young. Their offensive line could use some work, too.
Also, blowing all of your picks on Garrett, who is 29 years old and could walk via free agency after 2026, is probably not the best idea.
Yes, Garrett is fantastic, but who is to say he would even want to play in Carolina? Garrett has explicitly stated that he wants to contend for a Super Bowl, and the Panthers are simply not ready for that yet.
Carolina would be wise to continue building and producing a winner over time; not trying to go all out in one fell swoop.
