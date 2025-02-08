NFL fans can't believe Luke Kuechly wasn't a first-ballot Hall of Famer
The 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame class is on their way to Canton, where they will forever be a part of the game's rich history. Only four players made the cut this year: Eric Allen, Jared Allen, Antonio Gates and Shannon Sharpe. More notable is the group of people who were excluded from this year's class, including Super Bowl winning head coach Mike Holmgren, legendary wide receiver Torry Holt and a couple of Carolina Panthers greats in Steve Smith and Luke Kuechly.
While Holt, Holmgren and 89 all have strong cases to make the Hall of Fame some day, Kuechly not getting in on the first ballot is an all-time snub. After the news was announced a lot of fans took to Twitter to complain - and not just Carolina homers. Here's what they're saying about Kuechly's snub.
NFL fans on Luke Kuechly HOF snub
As egregious as it is, fans need only be patient. Kuechly will 100% make the Hall of Fame some day, it may just take a few years for voters to come to their senses. The best example that's closest to Kuechly's case is that of former San Francisco 49ers linebacker Patrick WIllis, whose career numbers and accomplishments are eerily similar to Kuechly's. It took Willis five years to get the call, but it was always going to happen and the same rule applies to Kuechly.
