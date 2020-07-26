53 Men: OL Tyler Larsen Player Profile
Schuyler Callihan
C Tyler Larsen
Height: 6'4"
Weight: 325 lbs
College: Utah State
NFL stats: 55 games, 18 starts
Depth Chart Projection: Backup
Carolina really struggled at center a year ago with Matt Paradis, so having a veteran such as Larsen waiting in the wings is a good thing to have. The Panthers don't have nearly as much invested into Larsen as they do Paradis, so to start the season you will see Paradis getting the nod. Should he struggle, Larsen is able to come in and take his place. He has registered 18 career starts, including 10 in 2017, so this won't be unfamiliar territory for him.
Analysis:
Larsen is not the most athletic center in the league and is hindered by not having the longest arms either. But there's a reason he is a center and not a tackle. His lateral movement is average at best and isn't going to be as reliable in pass protection as Paradis. However, he may have a slight advantage in run blocking, where he seems to do most of his damage.
53-Man Roster Status: Lock
Teams need to have at least two guys that can snap on their roster, but not just snap - they need to be able to block well in both the run and passing game. Larsen brings that. Unless an UDFA comes out of nowhere during training camp, I would fully expect to see Larsen suiting up on Sunday's this fall.
