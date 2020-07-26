AllPanthers
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

53 Men: OL Tyler Larsen Player Profile

Schuyler Callihan

C Tyler Larsen

Height: 6'4"

Weight: 325 lbs

College: Utah State

NFL stats: 55 games, 18 starts

Depth Chart Projection: Backup

Carolina really struggled at center a year ago with Matt Paradis, so having a veteran such as Larsen waiting in the wings is a good thing to have. The Panthers don't have nearly as much invested into Larsen as they do Paradis, so to start the season you will see Paradis getting the nod. Should he struggle, Larsen is able to come in and take his place. He has registered 18 career starts, including 10 in 2017, so this won't be unfamiliar territory for him.

Analysis:

Larsen is not the most athletic center in the league and is hindered by not having the longest arms either. But there's a reason he is a center and not a tackle. His lateral movement is average at best and isn't going to be as reliable in pass protection as Paradis. However, he may have a slight advantage in run blocking, where he seems to do most of his damage.

53-Man Roster Status: Lock

Teams need to have at least two guys that can snap on their roster, but not just snap - they need to be able to block well in both the run and passing game. Larsen brings that. Unless an UDFA comes out of nowhere during training camp, I would fully expect to see Larsen suiting up on Sunday's this fall.

Previous "53 Men" projections

1. QB Teddy Bridgewater

2. QB Will Grier

3. RB Christian McCaffrey

4. RB Mike Davis

5. RB Reggie Bonnafon

6. WR D.J. Moore

7. WR Curtis Samuel

8. WR Robby Anderson

9. WR Seth Roberts

No. 10 WR Keith Kirkwood

No. 11 WR Pharoh Cooper

No. 12 TE Ian Thomas

No. 13 TE Chris Manhertz

No. 14 TE Temarrick Hemingway

No. 15 FB Alex Armah

No. 16 OT Russell Okung

No. 17 OT Greg Little

No. 18 OG Michael Schofield III

No. 19 C Matt Paradis

What type of season do you expect from Tyler Larsen? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. 

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

All Panthers Stories of the Week

Taking a look back at some of the best from this past week

Schuyler Callihan

WATCH: Efe Obada Throwing Some Haymakers

Efe Obada is one guy you wouldn't want to mess with

Schuyler Callihan

INSIDE SCOOP: The Book on Eli

Kyle T. Mosley breaks down what the Panthers are getting in cornerback Eli Apple

Schuyler Callihan

53 Men: OL Matt Paradis Player Profile

Taking a look at what kind of season Panthers offensive lineman Matt Paradis could have in 2020

Schuyler Callihan

Marty Hurney Ranks Higher in GM Rankings Than Expected

The Panthers GM is getting a little love from the folks at Rotoworld

Schuyler Callihan

53 Men: OL Michael Schofield III Player Profile

Taking a look at what kind of season Panthers offensive lineman Michael Schofield III could have in 2020

Schuyler Callihan

Panthers IDER Plan Approved by NFLPA

The Cardiac Cats are one step closer to being back in action

Jason Hewitt

Panthers Sign Rookie Punter Joseph Charlton

Carolina adds some competition for Michael Palardy

Schuyler Callihan

by

Uncfan623

Podcast: Panthers Offseason Review

Jack Duffy joined The Philadelphia Sports Table podcast to discuss Carolina's offseason, Matt Rhule, Teddy Bridgewater, and much more.

Jack Duffy

53 Men: OL Greg Little Player Profile

Taking a look at what kind of season Panthers offensive lineman Greg Little could have in 2020

Schuyler Callihan