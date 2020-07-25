AllPanthers
53 Men: OL Matt Paradis Player Profile

Schuyler Callihan

OG Michael Schofield III

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 300 lbs

College: Boise State

NFL stats: 73 games, 73 starts

Depth Chart Projection: Starter

For Paradis, I would say his job as a starter is safe...for now. He brings the most experience at the position and is a very reliable guy when playing his best football. Tyler Larsen is a serviceable backup, but there's no reason why Paradis shouldn't win the starting job out of training camp.

Analysis:

If I'm being blunt, Paradis just needs to get better. He had an abysmal season in 2019 and if he shows any resemblance to that in 2020, his future with the Panthers could be in serious jeopardy. The frustrating part of it is the talent is there and we saw it during his days with the Denver Broncos. Having familiar faces surrounding Paradis such as Russell Okung and Michael Schofield could help him get back on track. To be quite honest, I really believe that's why they targeted those two guys in particular this offseason. Should Paradis play at the level we all know he is capable of, this is an entirely different offensive line.

53-Man Roster Status: Lock

Right now, I don't see the Panthers wanting to carry two centers, although they will (Tyler Larsen). No knock on Larsen, but I'm sure the Panthers would like to have an extra body on the defensive line or in the secondary. Nonetheless, you need to have two guys on the roster that can snap. With that being said, Paradis will 100% make the roster.

What type of season do you expect from Matt Paradis? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

