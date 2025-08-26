ex-Detroit Lions QB could replace Jack Plummer, Bryce Perkins for Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers have their two quarterbacks locked in with Bryce Young and Andy Dalton, but the team could use another on the practice squad.
While it's possible the Panthers will bring back Jack Plummer or Bryce Perkins to fill that role, Carolina should explore its options before reuniting with either one.
One option that could be available on the open market is former Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker, who was reportedly waived by the team on Monday.
A former third-round pick of the Lions in 2023, Hooker spent his first season in the NFL recovering from a torn ACL suffered in college.
He saw his first preseason snaps in 2024 and went on to win the backup quarterback job while showing some promise. But the wheels came off in 2025, as Hooker struggled mightily in exhibition play and lost the QB2 battle to Kyle Allen.
It was pretty clear late in 2024 that the Lions didn't trust Hooker after the team signed Teddy Bridgewater to back up Jared Goff near the end of the season.
Hooker will be subject to waivers first, but given his struggles in 2025, there's a good chance he passes through and becomes a free agent.
Despite his obvious struggles this year, Hooker would be a worthwhile add to the practice squad for Carolina.
The Tennessee product is still in the early stages of his career and there's at least a chance he can rebound with more time. The same cannot be said for Perkins or Plummer.
Carolina is currently focused on cutting its roster down to 53 by the Tuesday, Aug. 26 deadline, but will then turn its attention to waivers on Wednesday, when claims will process at noon ET.
Once that process plays out, the Panthers will put together their practice squad.
