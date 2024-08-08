All Panthers

How to Watch Carolina Panthers vs. New England Patriots, TV channel, time, live stream

Catch all the Panthers' action tonight in their first preseason game as they hit the road to face the Patriots.

Kilty Cleary

Panthers vs. Patriots
Panthers vs. Patriots /
In this story:

The Carolina Panthers will kick off the NFL preseason on Thursday night against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. If you're looking to catch the action, we have you covered.

The Panthers will be looking to make a splash this season and Bryce Young is still looking to make a name for himself in the league but Young won't get any action tonight. Jack Plummer may get the start and will have several inactive players tonight.

Meanwhile, the Patriots will look for rookie Drake Maye to play a lot as he still is getting comfortable with the New England offense as well as his receivers.

.We have you covered throughout the NFL preseason and the season, tune in tonight and see your Panthers live on fuboTV.

Carolina Panthers vs. New England Patriots

  • Date: Thursday, August 8
  • Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: NFL Network
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Watch for free on fuboTV

Betting Lines and Odds, Courtesy of BetMGM

Carolina Panthers vs. New England Patriots (-6.5)

O/U: 34.5

Published
Kilty Cleary

KILTY CLEARY