Bryce Young Ruled Out Versus Patriots
According to head coach Dave Canales, Bryce Young will not be taking the field for Thursday night's preseason game in New England. The Carolina Panthers will open up their 2024 preseason on the road without their starting quarterback.
The preseason is a valuable time for players and coaches to learn the scheme, and each other, against live opponents, but Canales believes that the risk is not worth the potential reward. "You cant play scared, but you have to play smart," said Canales during today's media availability.
Young, entering his second season, is looking to improve on a disappointing rookie campaign where he threw for 2877 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. The Heisman Trophy winner was sacked 62 times as a rookie.
Dave Canales spent last season as the offensive coordinator in Tampa Bay when the team decided to play starting quarterback (and former Panther) Baker Mayfield in preseason action. Albeit, those were different circumstances, as Mayfield was competing with Kyle Trask for the starting job.
In Young's stead will be Jack Plummer and Jake Luton. Andy Dalton, sidelined with a quad injury, will be on the sidelines with Young.
The Panthers second preseason game will be on Saturday, August 17th against the New York Jets. Canales did not indicate if Young would be under center for that contest either.
Read more about the Carolina Panthers:
Reacting to the Panthers First Depth Chart of 2024
Bryce Young is Seizing Leadership Opportunities in Year Two
Ja'Tavion Sanders Thrusted Into the Spotlight in Training Camp