Panthers Inactives: Several Key Players to Sit vs. New England Patriots
Thursday night, the Dave Canales era in Carolina will officially begin as the Panthers open up preseason play against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
As expected, the Panthers will be without many key starters and contributors for this one, including quarterback Bryce Young. Canales was asked about the decision to sit Young in Week 1 of the preseason and if he is worried about the risk of injury. He responded, "You cant play scared, but you have to play smart." Young will almost certainly see a drive or two in next week's home matchup against the New York Jets.
Here are tonight's inactives for the Carolina Panthers, broken down by position.
QB: Bryce Young, Andy Dalton
RB: Raheem Blackshear, Miles Sanders, Jonathon Brooks, Chuba Hubbard
WR: Diontae Johnson, Xavier Legette, Adam Thielen
TE: Ian Thomas, Tommy Tremble
OT: Taylor Moton, Ikem Ekwonu
OG: Robert Hunt, Nash Jensen, Damien Lewis
C: Austin Corbett
DT: Shy Tuttle
DE: Jadeveon Clowney, LaBryan Ray, A’Shawn Robinson, Derrick Brown
OLB: Amaré Barno, D.J. Wonnum
LB: Josey Jewell, Cam Gill, Shaq Thompson
CB: Jaycee Horn, Troy Hill
S: Jordan Fuller, Nick Scott, Xavier Woods, Sam Franklin Jr.
The Panthers and Patriots are slated to kick things off at 7 p.m. EST.
MORE STORIES FROM PANTHERS ON SI
Panthers Waive Recently Claimed DB Due to Failed Physical
Right Now, Mingo Looks Like WR3 for Carolina