All Panthers

Panthers Inactives: Several Key Players to Sit vs. New England Patriots

A list of the Carolina Panthers ruled out for the first preseason game in New England.

Schuyler Callihan

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Thursday night, the Dave Canales era in Carolina will officially begin as the Panthers open up preseason play against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

As expected, the Panthers will be without many key starters and contributors for this one, including quarterback Bryce Young. Canales was asked about the decision to sit Young in Week 1 of the preseason and if he is worried about the risk of injury. He responded, "You cant play scared, but you have to play smart." Young will almost certainly see a drive or two in next week's home matchup against the New York Jets.

Here are tonight's inactives for the Carolina Panthers, broken down by position.

QB: Bryce Young, Andy Dalton

RB: Raheem Blackshear, Miles Sanders, Jonathon Brooks, Chuba Hubbard

WR: Diontae Johnson, Xavier Legette, Adam Thielen

TE: Ian Thomas, Tommy Tremble

OT: Taylor Moton, Ikem Ekwonu

OG: Robert Hunt, Nash Jensen, Damien Lewis

C: Austin Corbett

DT: Shy Tuttle

DE: Jadeveon Clowney, LaBryan Ray, A’Shawn Robinson, Derrick Brown

OLB: Amaré Barno, D.J. Wonnum

LB: Josey Jewell, Cam Gill, Shaq Thompson

CB: Jaycee Horn, Troy Hill

S: Jordan Fuller, Nick Scott, Xavier Woods, Sam Franklin Jr.

The Panthers and Patriots are slated to kick things off at 7 p.m. EST.

MORE STORIES FROM PANTHERS ON SI

Panthers Waive Recently Claimed DB Due to Failed Physical

Right Now, Mingo Looks Like WR3 for Carolina

Madden 25 Ratings for Every Player on the Panthers' Roster

Published
Schuyler Callihan

SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Home/News