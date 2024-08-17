How to Watch Carolina Panthers vs. New York Jets: TV channel, time, live stream
The Carolina Panthers will face the New York Jets in Week 2 of the NFL preseason at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday.
The Panthers are eager to put the 17-3 loss to the Patriots behind them when they take the field this week. With Bryce Young resting and veteran backup Andy Dalton sidelined due to injury, the Panthers struggled on offense, managing just 7 first downs and a meager 151 total yards.
Panthers head coach Dave Canales has been quiet on whether Bryce Young will play and with several starters dealing with injuries, it might be safer to rest Young against the Jets.
On the other side of the ball, the Jets are coming off a 20-17 win over the Commanders in their preseason opener. While most of the scoring came from the reserves, the game had its fair share of highlights, including a buzzer-beating 56-yard field goal from Greg Zuerlein.
We will have to wait to see quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but we should see some more from the starters this week.
Carolina Panthers vs. New York Jets
- Date: Saturday, August 17
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX (North Carolina), CBS (New York)
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)