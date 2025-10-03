Hunter Renfrow shares honest assessment of Carolina Panthers' WR problems
The Carolina Panthers have more problems than they know what to do with. Offensively, their quarterback is lagging behind in his development. Their offensive line can't protect him. Their run game is stuck in neutral. Their tight ends just had their first good game in nine years. Worst of all, their wide receiver corps that was supposed to be their best unit has fallen totally flat.
A lot has contributed to the unit's failures. At the top of the list was the decision to trade Adam Thielen, who had been Bryce Young's most reliable target the last two seasons. It didn't help that Jalen Coker landed on IR, and he's arguably the next-best receiver on the roster - at least when it comes to chemistry with Young.
There's precious little of it with the other receivers on the team. Here's what Hunter Renfrow had to say about those issues earlier this week, according to David Newton at ESPN.
"You have chemistry with guys, right? You invest time and spend time during training developing chemistry with quarterbacks. It's hard to just plug that in there... It gets guys doing things that they're not used to, sometimes getting players out of position trying to overcompensate for guys. So it definitely can be a hard thing.''
The team's new WR1, rookie Tetairoa McMillan has impressed with his route running and YAC ability, but he's been out of sync with Young too often, especially on those critical deep targets.
Xavier Legette was supposed to step up into the WR2 role in the absence of Thielen. Instead, he's gotten even worse than a disappinting rookie year and his effort level on the field isn't a good sign of that dynamic turning around.
As for Renfrow, he had a great fourth quarter in the comeback attempt against Arizona, but otherwise has offered little production for the Panthers' flailing offense.
With David Moore now injured and Coker still out, head coach Dave Canales has little choice but to give rookie Jimmy Horn Jr., a chance. However, that connection might take time to develop - as Horn was a healthy scratch in Carolina's first four games this season.
The Panthers are out of time, though. If they can't win these next two games against the terrible defensive units of the Dolphins and the Cowboys you can kiss their chance at a Wild Card spot good-bye. Young needs SOMEBODY to step up on Sunday, or the season is effectively over already.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Carolina Panthers announce more bad injury news among 9 roster moves
Dismal Bryce Young stat raises questions about future with Panthers
NFL evaluator shares brutally honest take on Bryce Young's performance
Panthers have 2 of the NFL's top 15 rookies, one’ a pleasant surprise