What Ickey Ekwonu needs to master next, according to Panthers OL coach
Ikem Ekwonu turned into somewhat of a scapegoat for last season's failures. The Carolina Panthers tumultuous season was defined by the inability to elevate their rookie quarterback, and a large part of that was his left tackle's struggles in pass protection. Ekwonu wasn't the only issue on the Panthers offense, but he was unequivocally one of many.
The hulking lineman had a fantastic rookie season. In Ben McAdoo and Steve Wilks run-centric offense, Ekwonu thrived. His ability to get downhill and drive opposing lineman backwards in the run game was key to the Panthers blistering finish to the season. Questions about his pass protection ability shrouded his stock during the 2022 draft season, but his rookie season was passable in that regard. Passable pass protection skills combined with those road grating run blocking skills in his maiden NFL season had folks believing that Ickey was a building block for the Panthers offensive line.
That all went out the window in his second season.
Ekwonu went from a road grater to a turnstile. In 2023 alone he allowed his quarterback to be sacked 11 times, the third most by any tackle in football. On top of that, he committed 12 penalties, tied for the third most in the league. Ekwonu didn't just have a sophomore slump. He had a sophomore shut down.
To be fair to Ickey, quite literally everything around him was crumbling. His quarterback held onto the ball (due to the woes of the coaching staff and receiving options), his partner at left guard seemingly changed weekly, and the offensive indifference as a whole failed to set up any player for success. 2023 was an abject disaster, and as we turn the page to 2024, Ekwonu has the chance to reclaim his status as a rising star on the Panthers offense that eluded him after his dominant rookie season.
His offensive line coach stepped to the podium following Wednesday afternoon's practice and shared his thoughts on the third-year tackle. "With Ickey we all know it's consistency. He's a guy that wants it. He works hard, and that's the biggest thing for me in working with him. Just trying to be more consistent on a daily basis...it's the every day that's just being consistent and telling him 'hey, the great ones do the same thing over and over again, and get really good at it.'"
That consistency that Joe Gilbert talked about is one of the tipping points for Carolina in 2024 and beyond. The revamped, ludicriously expensive offensive line is in need of an anchor on the left side. Ekwonu's running mates from left to right Damien Lewis, Austin Corbett, Robert Hunt, and Taylor Moton, are all proven veterans that have mastered those consistent skills. If Ekwonu can do the same, the Panthers should have a downhill rushing offense that mirrors some of the greatest outfits in franchise history.
The gift of perspective has been valuable for Ekwonu. Him and Gilbert have developed a solid working relationship, and a long offseason of looking back at Ekwonu's past struggles have him ready to put those in the past and move into 2024 with improved knowledge and skills. "I think it was more clear when I took a step back and looked at the whole body of work. The whole season, little things that pop up in different games, different situations that in the moment I didn't necessarily catch as quick as I should have. Like you said, the perspective, the outside looking in it's a lot easier to see some of those mistakes."
Dave Canales wants to run the ball. Ikem Ekwonu is a dominant run blocker. A match made in heaven, but one that will only last long-term if Ekwonu can develop the consistency that his position coach needs to see.
