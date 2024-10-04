Jaycee Horn says Panthers 'felt some type of way' about D.J. Moore being traded to Bears
Heading into their Week 5 matchup, the Carolina Panthers and the Chicago Bears are mirrors of each other in a lot of ways. For one thing, they share a familiar face at wide receiver in D.J. Moore, who was dealt to Chicago as part of Carolina's trade-up to draft Bryce Young. Speaking of Young, the Bears also have a number one overall draft pick who's gotten off to a rough start in the NFL, all while watching the number two overall pick hit the pro landscape like a meteor right from the start.
At least Moore is performing well for Chicago. He leads the team with 22 catches and 189 receiving yards so far this season. Moore was also their leading receiver last year, dropping 96 catches, 1,364 yards and eight touchdowns.
While the Panthers' receiver corps is looking much better now than in 2023, they are several of Moore's fomer teammates who seem to miss him. Here's what cornerback Jaycee Horn said about it, according to Joe Person at The Athletic.
Jaycee Horn on Panthers missing D.J. Moore
“Guys felt some type of way that he was gone because he was a main guy in this franchise... Any time you lose a guy like that or Brian Burns or Donte Jackson -- it’s just a part of the business. But guys were definitely conflicted about it just because he was a big face in this locker room.”
Despite having to work with a rotating cast of quarterbacks during his time in Carolina, Moore is up to over 6,700 career receiving yards and 30 touchdowns. He has still not made a Pro Bowl team.
