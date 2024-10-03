Panthers vs. Bears: Predictions from experts for NFL Week 5 matchup
The Carolina Panthers will hit the road this weekend making a trip to the Windy City to square off with the Chicago Bears, who are coming off a 24-18 win over the Los Angeles Rams.
While the end result wasn't what Carolina had hoped for, they left this past Sunday's game against Cincinnati filled with optimism. They competed hard for four quarters and just came up a little short. If they were able to punch the ball in on 4th & goal from the one on the opening drive and not give up a long touchdown at the end of the first half, the outcome could have looked much different.
Who comes out on top of this week's contest in Chicago? Here's a quick look at who the experts are picking.
NFL expert picks for Panthers-Bears Week 5
Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News): Bears 27, Panthers 14
"Andy Dalton's revenge tour continues after he played well but didn't win vs. the Bengals. Dalton will face a tricky pass defense on the road, as the Bears have the corners to contain his top receivers and get after him with the pass rush. Caleb Williams is finding his comfort zone playing off the run and improving in spreading the ball around to the right passing matchups every week."
Jeremy Cluff (Arizona Republic): Panthers 20, Bears 17
"Andy Dalton has given the Panthers new life. The savvy veteran will lead Carolina to an upset on the road."
Lorenzo Reyes (USA Today): Bears 23, Panthers 16
"At first glance, I would’ve thought this could be a sneaky chance for Carolina to cover, but this should be a matchup that favors the Bears. Chicago’s offensive line is among the league’s worst. Carolina, however, ranks 31st in sacks per pass attempt and cannot generate significant pressure. If Caleb Williams has time to throw, he should make plays. On the other side, Chicago’s defense is aggressive and Carolina may struggle to retain possession."
Tyler Dragon (USA Today): Bears 20, Panthers 17
“This could’ve been a battle between the two most recent No. 1 picks, but Bryce Young is set to watch Caleb Williams from the sideline. Williams is going through proverbial rookie growing pains. His 72 passer rating is near the bottom of the league and the he's been sacked 16 times (not all the sacks are on the O-line). But the Bears have a solid defense, ranking in the top 10 in points allowed.”
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers set to sign former first-round NFL draft pick at cornerback
Carolina Panthers individual awards four games into 2024 season
Luke Kuechly names Xavier Legette biggest takeaway from Week 4
3 free agent NFL linebackers to consider with Thompson, Jewell out