Panthers coach Dave Canales speaks on Diontae Johnson trade speculation
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Diontae Johnson is going to be the subject of trade rumors over the next four weeks or so, whether he likes it or not. The same rule applies to embattled quarterback Bryce Young, who the team insists they are not interested in trading at this time - or at least that's what they told the teams who called, according to Jay Glazer.
For now it seems the team is maintaining the same line on their rising star wide receiver. Here's what head coach Dave Canales had to say when he was asked about the trade speculation surrounding Johnson, per David Newton at ESPN.
Dave Canales on Diontae Johnson trade rumors
For now keeping Johnson is the right call. Even if they could theoretically get a mid-round draft pick for him, that would just open up another hole at the top of the depth chart at wide receiver, the same thing that happened when this team traded D.J. Moore to the Chicago Bears.
Whether it's Andy Dalton, Bryce Young, Jack Plummer or somebody else in the backfield, the Panthers eventually have to start truly investing in the supporting cast, even if they haven't necessarily found their franchise QB yet. At least as long as Dalton is playing like this Carolina should be looking to add weapons, not take them away.
