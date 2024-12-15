Jaycee Horn and Jalen Coker lead Panthers studs & duds for Week 15 loss to Cowboys
The Carolina Panthers were supposed to beat the Dallas Cowboys at home today, coming in as favorites by about a field goal. The football gods had other ideas, though. Thanks to some of those classic missed opportunities and a few untimely turnovers, they wound up losing by a score of 30-14.
It wasn't all bad news, though. The Panthers got somestrong performances from young building blocks on both sides of the ball, especially star cornerback Jaycee Horn and rookie wide receiver Jalen Coker. Here are our studs and duds for Carolina from this week's game.
Stud: CB Jaycee Horn
The best player on the field for Carolina's defense today was easily number 8, and whoever was second-best wasn't very close. Jaycee Horn started the game hot with a PBU and a sack and did his part all day. Despite being hampered by a groin injury, Horn has played fantastic ball over the last few games. He should be first in line for a big contract extension when the offseason begins.
Dud: Panthers run defense
It was the same old story for Carolina against the run, which they still have no answer for. This episode featured an efficient game for Rico Dawdle, who averaged six yards per carry and totaled 149. The crux of the problem is that literally every run attempt against this defense automatically gets to the second level because of Derrick Brown's absence and a lack of other run-stuffers up front.
Stud: Panthers linebackers
Carolina's fast-rising inside linebacker Josey Jewell continued his hot streak of strong starts. Jewell continues to make plays in coverage as well as against the run. He also got some unexpected help this week from Claudin Cherelus, who was subbing in for the injured Trevin Wallace. Together they combined for 19 tackles, including five solo tackles apiece.
Dud: Panthers safeties
For some reason the Panthers decided to cover Cowboys star CeeDee Lamb with safety Jordan Fuller for a while in the first half. It went about as well as you'd expect. Dallas took advantage of the mismatch, and Lamb wound up with eight catches, over 100 yards and a touchdown before halftime. Xavier Woods wasn't much better in coverage, either. This unit's showing was a reminder that the Panthers need to find a playmaker at this spot, asap.
Stud: WR Jalen Coker
For the first time in a month the Panthers got their super-popular undrafted rookie wide receiver Jalen Coker back in the lineup. If Coker was feeling any lingering effects from his calf injury he did a great job of not showing it. Coker led Carolina's receiving game this week with 110 yards, which included an 83-yard score where he showed more breakaway speed than we imagined he had in him.
Dud: QB Bryce Young
While he had his moments, Bryce Young did not do nearly enough to protect the ball against the Cowboys. In the first quarter, he fumbled after an impressive spin move to escape Micah Parsons. In the second he threw a pick on a deflected pass that was forced and a little too far behind Adam Thielen. On the first play of the third quarter he fumbled again on a sack. For a finale, Young threw an ugly late-thrown pick with a few minutes to go. The Panthers as presently constructed are simply not built to overcome multiple turnovers, and they need their young QB to play much cleaner than this.
Dud: Panthers offensive line
We saw some cracks last week for Carolina's greatest strength. Against Dallas the dam fully burst in the trenches, where the Panthers were dominated from start to finish. They got no push in the run game, so Chuba Hubbard was unable to get anything going on the ground (32 yards on 10 carries). They were also completely helpless when it came to protecting Bryce Young, which played a factor in a couple of his turnovers. In the end, Young was sacked six times and took 10 QB hits. This was a rough matchup the same as it was last year, but this could be the beginning of a bad trend for this unit that's been so good all season.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
NFL officiating hits new low with ghastly flag vs. Xavier Woods
David Tepper makes decision on Dave Canales, Dan Morgan
Panthers punt on another questionable Scott Fitterer draft pick
Canales on ‘amazing opportunity’ being close to Bill Belichick