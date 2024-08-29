NFL free agency: Training camp MVP for Panthers is signing with the 49ers
Terrace Marshall Jr. put on a very strong performance at training camp, but it just wasn't enough to convince the Carolina Panthers to keep him. So, when their initial 53-man roster cuts were due on Tuesday, they made him one of their cuts. Marshall went unclaimed on waivers, but he has found a new home in the NFL.
According to a report by Jordan Schultz at Bleacher Report, Marshall is signing with the San Francisco 49ers. He will be joining their practice squad.
After playing his college ball at LSU, Marshall was taken by the Panthers at 59th overall in the 2021 draft class by former Carolina general manager Scott Fitterer. However, Marshall was never able to live up to the expectations that come with being a second-round draft choice.
In the 36 games he appared in since he was drafted, Marshall has totaled 64 catches, 767 yards and one touchdown. He became expendable after the offseason additions of Diontae Johnson via trade and Xavier Legette in the draft.
In San Francisco Marshall will have his work cut out for him rising up the wide receiver depth chart. They're expected to trade Brandon Aiyuk any day but for now the Niners still have one of the top-five wide receiver units in the NFL. However, if there's anyone who could get Marshall producing, it would be 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, who might be the best offensive playcaller in the sport.
