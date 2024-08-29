What Mike Jackson said about the Panthers' waiver-wire pickups from the Seahawks
Ever since David Tepper bought the Carolina Panthers he has been trying to mold this franchise into something similar to the perennial contender in the Pacific Northwest that is the Seattle Seahawks. His last two general managers and current head coach all spent a lot of time in Seattle's front office, and the roster has several former Seahawks on it.
That work accelerated over the last couple of weeks when the Panthers traded rookie linebacker Michael Barrett to Seattle in exchange for veteran cornerback Mike Jackson. Carolina also picked up a couple of former Seahawks off the waiver wire yesterday in linebacker Jon Rhattigan and edge rusher Jamie Sheriff. Here's what Jackson had to say about the two newest additions to the team when he spoke with the media yesterday.
Jackson projects as the team's starting cornerback on the right-side boundary opposite Jaycee Horn, as long as Dane Jackson is out with his hamstring injury, in any case.
As for Rhattigan, he played mostly special teams for the Seahawks the last three years and will likely continue that trend in Carolina.
Sheriff is an undrafted rookie out of South Alabama and therefore an unknown commodity as of yet. However, for what it's worth he had a strong performance in Seattle's last preseason game against the Cleveland Browns on Saturday night, posting two sacks and three quarterback hits. He may be able to work his way up the edge rotation, which remains pretty thin after Jadeveon Clowney at the top.
