NFL Week 4 predictions: Expert picks are all in on the winless Bengals over Panthers
The Carolina Panthers are back at home this week, playing host to an 0-3 Cincinnati Bengals team that's probably much better than their record suggests. As you might expect, the odds are going in Cincinnati's favor for this one, as the Bengals are considered the favorites. Let's see what the experts are predicting.
Here's a look at who the experts are picking this week.
NFL expert picks for Panthers-Bengals Week 4
Pete Prisco - CBS Sports: Bengals 31, Panthers 25
"The Bengals are 0-3 and just haven't looked right, especially on defense. The Panthers won behind Andy Dalton ast week and now he gets to face his former team. Look for Dalton to play well against a Bengals defense that has issues. This will be high scoring, but in the end the Bengals save their season."
Bill Bender - Sporting News: Bengals 27, Panthers 13
"Andy Dalton will face his former team again. Dalton has faced Cincinnati with three different teams (Dallas, Chicago, New Orleans) since leaving, and he is 2-1 with a 100.8 passer rating in those games. The Bengals, however, should stay on track here with a pass rush led by Trey Hendrickson and a healthy connection between Joe Burrow and receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. The Bengals are 6-4 ATS as a road favorite since 2022. "
Sam Farmer - LA Times: Bengals 27, Panthers 24
"The Panthers exorcised some demons with their win last Sunday after making a quarterback change. The Bengals are a stronger team across the board, but this could be closer than some expect."
Lorenzo Reyes - USA Today: Bengals 23, Panthers 21
"Cincinnati is in trouble. The Bengals had absolutely no answer for Jayden Daniels, and their defense is suddenly a very big concern. This is a game the 0-3 Bengals should win, especially given the team’s improving health and offensive breakout. Still, I’m going to hedge this with a Panthers cover; the Bengals are simply too erratic right now to trust."
Tyler Dragon - USA Today: Bengals 28, Panthers 20
"The Bengals are 0-3 for the first time since 2019. Surely the Bengals can’t drop to 0-4, right? Sunday is a must-win game for Cincinnati with the Ravens looming in Week 5. However, the Panthers are coming off a surprising win, and this is a revenge game for Andy Dalton, who played his first nine seasons in Cincinnati."
