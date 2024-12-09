What Eagles star Lane Johnson said about the Panthers' rapidly-improving defense
There was a lot to like for Carolina Panthers fans in Sunday's road loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Obviously, Bryce Young's newfound clutch gene is the most exciting element for this team, and one that could carry them back to the playoffs as soon as next season if they address their other major roster needs. However, the Panthers' defense has also made some strides over the last few weeks, and one of the best players on the Eagles took notice of it yesterday.
Here's what All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson had to say about Carolina's defense in the locker room on Sunday, according to Mike Kaye at the Charlotte Observer.
Lane Johnson on Panthers defense
"I thought they were pretty good. Their personnel, their linebackers were doing good... doing different stuff with the linebackers to throw us off our combo blocks. So, you know, it wasn't pretty. I'm not sure what Saquon got, but it was hard-earned. So I think it's a testament to their defense - they have a good squad in my eyes."
For the record, Saquon Barkley managed 124 yards on just 20 carries (6.2 yards per attempt) and as a team the Eagles racked up 209 yards on the ground. While that part of the game remains problematic, the Panthers played some really good defensive ball in other ways.
Up front A'Shawn Robinson was extremely disruptive as a pass rusher, posting 1.5 sacks and two quarterback hits. On the back end Mike Jackson played some tight lockdown coverage, notching two impressive pass breakups in key situations. In the middle Josey Jewell was making plays all over the field.
Jewell has been the most impressive player of late, but this recent surge is a collective dynamic. That means the guy who can take the most credit is defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, who called an excellent game against one of the most-explosive offenses in the NFL.
Evero was also sharp against Tampa and Kansas City. The numbers aren't great for the season, but Evero is still getting recognition as a poential head coach candidate, which means people in the know recognize his talent. With some upgrades up front and an extra playmaker or two on the back end this Carolina defense could be almost respectable by 2025.
