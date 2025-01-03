Luke Kuechly breaks down top AFC contender's crazy advantage going into NFL Playoffs
Everybody loves to root against a dynasty. After winning three of the last five Super Bowls, that's exactly what the Kansas City Chiefs are. With one more week of the regular season to go, Kansas City is well-positioned to make yet another deep postseason run, even though the Chiefs escaped so many close calls with a win that "devil magic" has become a thing to describe their improbable success in so may close games.
No matter how they managed to do it, the Chiefs are 15-1 and have secured the number one seed in the AFC, and with it a critical bye in the first round of the NFL playoffs. Apparently head coach Andy Reid is going to push that advantage even further, as he's decided to rest Patrick Mahomes and his other starters for Week 18. That means KC will be getting a ridiculous 24 days off before they host whoever emerges with the worst seed out of the Wild Card round.
While a bunch of playoff-bound teams have far better point differentials, it would not come as any kind of surprise if the Chiefs once again came out on top with another Lombardi trophy - and getting to rest key players that lon could be a big part of it. Here's Carolina Panthers legend Luke Kuechly breaking it down on the latest podcast from Kay Adams.
Luke Kuechly on Chiefs' rest plan
Impressive as the Chiefs' recent postseason history is, both the Baltimore Ravens and the Buffalo Bills look like more-powerful contenders going into the tournament.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers predicted to pick Texas QB prospect in 2025 NFL draft
Bryce Young reveals what he did to celebrate New Year’s Eve
Panthers getting reinforcements at running back for Week 18