All Panthers

Luke Kuechly breaks down top AFC contender's crazy advantage going into NFL Playoffs

Carolina Panthers legend Luke Kuechly always had an eye for what's coming.

Tim Weaver

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 13: Luke Kuechly #59 of the Carolina Panthers tackles Tyreek Hill #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs in the 4th quarter during their game at Bank of America Stadium on November 13, 2016 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 13: Luke Kuechly #59 of the Carolina Panthers tackles Tyreek Hill #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs in the 4th quarter during their game at Bank of America Stadium on November 13, 2016 in Charlotte, North Carolina. / (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Everybody loves to root against a dynasty. After winning three of the last five Super Bowls, that's exactly what the Kansas City Chiefs are. With one more week of the regular season to go, Kansas City is well-positioned to make yet another deep postseason run, even though the Chiefs escaped so many close calls with a win that "devil magic" has become a thing to describe their improbable success in so may close games.

No matter how they managed to do it, the Chiefs are 15-1 and have secured the number one seed in the AFC, and with it a critical bye in the first round of the NFL playoffs. Apparently head coach Andy Reid is going to push that advantage even further, as he's decided to rest Patrick Mahomes and his other starters for Week 18. That means KC will be getting a ridiculous 24 days off before they host whoever emerges with the worst seed out of the Wild Card round.

While a bunch of playoff-bound teams have far better point differentials, it would not come as any kind of surprise if the Chiefs once again came out on top with another Lombardi trophy - and getting to rest key players that lon could be a big part of it. Here's Carolina Panthers legend Luke Kuechly breaking it down on the latest podcast from Kay Adams.

Luke Kuechly on Chiefs' rest plan

Impressive as the Chiefs' recent postseason history is, both the Baltimore Ravens and the Buffalo Bills look like more-powerful contenders going into the tournament.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI - 

Panthers predicted to pick Texas QB prospect in 2025 NFL draft

Bryce Young reveals what he did to celebrate New Year’s Eve

Panthers getting reinforcements at running back for Week 18

NFL experts make their picks for Panthers vs. Falcons game

Published
Tim Weaver
TIM WEAVER