Madden NFL 26 rating revealed for Panthers star rookie receiver
EA Sports gave gamers a tease on Wednesday morning as they released the top six rookie ratings for Madden NFL 26. The remainder of the rookies ratings are scheduled to be released later Wednesday.
Rookie wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, who is expected to see a lot of playing time for the Carolina Panthers, was given a rating of 77.
First-year players traditionally get low ratings. They have to prove themselves on the field before their ratings go up. The game designers also have nothing to base the ratings on with the exception of their college statistics.
McMillan's rating is acceptable and close to where he should be to start the season. His rating should continue to go up like a blue-chip stock once the regular season starts.
Veterans ratings are much easier to give out because they have a baseline of NFL statistics the game developers can use.
However, with rookies, all they can do is make assumptions based off of their college statistics.
Gamers have been anxiously awaiting to see where their team's favorite rookies rank. The rookies are released after the veterans and continue to be a work in progress.
Of the players' ratings which were released, two-way Jacksonville Jaguars superstar Travis Hunter tops all rookies with a rating of 84 overall.
Cam Ward of the Tennessee Titans, the top pick in the draft was given an overall rating of 71. Running back Ashton Jeanty of the Las Vegas Raiders came in with an 81 overall.
Madden NFL 26 is set for release on August 14, a little over a month after the launch of its college football counterpart from EA, which was released on July 10.
