Miles Sanders injury: Panthers veteran RB gets carted off the field against Giants
Injuries are an unfortunate fact of life in the NFL. It gets even worse when teams are forced to play on bad playing surfaces like the Carolina Panthers and New York Giants are right now. Two years ago both the Seattle Seahawks and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers complained bitterly about the field conditions at Allianz Arena in Munich after their matchup. We might hear more of the same after this one, because the field is once again in awful shape and we're beginning to see injuries pile up with a heavy helping of slipping and sliding.
The biggest injury of the bunch is to Carolina's backup running back Miles Sanders, who went down early in the second quarter with what appeared to be a serious injury to his left leg. Sanders has been carted off the field after not putting any weight on the leg at all.
Panthers RB Miles Sanders carted off against Giants
The Panthers are listing Sanders as doubtful to return with a foot/ankle injury and it would come as a big surprise if he actually made it back out there.
The next time the Panthers take the field in two weeks, it'll be rookie running back Jonathon Brooks in that next-man-up role behind starter Chuba Hubbard, but he's inactive this week and so Raheem Blackshear is now RB2 for the rest of this game. Hubbard is doing just fine himself, having already totaled 82 yards on 10 carries.
In related news, tight end Ian Thomas is questionble to return with a calf injury. The Panthers lead 10-0 midway through the second quarter.
