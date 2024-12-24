2025 NFL draft: Panthers projected to pick ‘top-tier’ cornerback from Michigan
The Carolina Panthers have almost no positions locked down for 2025. Running back, quarterback, and offensive line (sans center) are the only spots the Panthers arguably don't need to look at. That means they can effectively take the best player available wherever they end up picking.
That could be cornerback even though Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson have been a surprisingly good corner duo this year. There's still room for another lockdown, which is what the latest prediction from Bleacher Report indicates.
Panthers land Will Johnson in latest mock
The Carolina Panthers have fallen to the seventh overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, which might make it hard to select other targets like Abdul Carter, Tetairoa McMillan, or Will Johnson. That does, however, leave them in the range for Will Johnson, the top cornerback from Michigan. That's what B/R's Matt Holder thinks they'll do.
"Johnson projects as one of the top cornerbacks in this year's draft, with the potential to be an impact player early in his NFL career," Holder's scouting report says. "His combination of size, length, physicality and versatility in coverage make him a valuable asset for any defensive scheme. While he will need to refine his change of direction and reduce his tendency to gamble in coverage, Johnson's ability to disrupt plays both in the air and on the ground gives him a high ceiling. With proper coaching and development, Johnson can become a top-tier defensive back in the NFL."
Horn is only under contract for one more season, and Jackson was an offseason pick-up. Right now, neither is assured of a long-term future in Carolina, though Horn is reportedly likely to sign an extension. Nevertheless, some more youth and talent in the secondary is not a bad idea.
